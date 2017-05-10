How major US stock market indexes fared on Wednesday

Energy companies jumped with the price of oil Wednesday, but overall, stocks finished only slightly higher as a quiet week of trading continued.

On Wednesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index added 2.71 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,399.63.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 32.67 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,943.11.

The Nasdaq composite gained 8.56 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,129.14.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks jumped 7.73 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,399.59.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 0.34 points, or 0.01 percent.

The Dow is down 63.83 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 28.38 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 2.59 points, or 0.2 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 160.80 points, or 7.2 percent.

The Dow is up 1,180.51 points, or 6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 746.03 points, or 13.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 42.46 points, or 3.1 percent.