How major US stock market indexes fared on Wednesday

U.S. stocks continued to climb Wednesday, led by technology, health care and energy companies. Media companies also rose as stock indexes set record highs.

On Wednesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 13.22 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,473.83.

The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 66.02 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,640.75.

The Nasdaq composite advanced 40.74 points, or 0.6 percent, to 6,385.04.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks leaped 14.16 points, or 1 percent, to 1,441.77.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 14.56 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Dow is up 3.01 points, or 0.01 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 72.58 points, or 1.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 12.95 points, or 0.9 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 235 points, or 10.5 percent.

The Dow is up 1,878.15 points, or 9.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,001.92 points, or 18.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 84.64 points, or 6.2 percent.