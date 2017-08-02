How major US stock market indexes fared on Wednesday

Apple made its biggest jump in six months Wednesday and the Dow Jones industrial average topped 22,000 points for the first time, although most other stocks finished lower.

On Wednesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 1.22 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 2,477.57.

The Dow average picked up 52.32 points, or 0.2 percent, to 22,016.24.

The Nasdaq composite slid 0.29 points to 6,362.65.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks dropped 15.43 points, or 1.1 percent, to 1,412.90.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 5.47 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Dow is up 185.93 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 12.03 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 16.36 points, or 1.1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 238.74 points, or 10.7 percent.

The Dow is up 2,253.64 points, or 11.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 979.53 points, or 18.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 55.77 points, or 4.1 percent.