Markets-At-A-Glance

A snapshot of major stock and commodities market indicators Monday:
|New York Stock Exchange
1,479 advances, 1,472 declines
Most Active: Bank of America 23.03 —0.09
Comp Sales: 3,140,553,639
Arca Comp Sales: 1,230,207,760
|Nasdaq Stock Market
1,593 advances, 1,227 declines
Micron Tech 28.76 0.33
Nasdaq Sales: 1,608,876,688
|Major Indexes
DJ Industrials: 20,550.98 —45.74
S&P 500: 2341.59 —2.39
NYSE Comp: 11,414.33 —4.56
Nasdaq Comp: 5840.37 11.63
|CBOT Grains
Wheat: May. 4.2075 —.04
Corn: May. 3.5575 —.0050
Soybeans: May. 9.7150 —.0425
|NYMEX Metals and Energy
Gold: Mar. 1255.40 7.20
Silver: Mar. 18.080 .360
Platinum: Apr. 969.00 1.10
Copper: Mar. 2.6250 .0015
Crude Oil: May. 47.73 —0.24
Heating Oil: Apr 1.5025 .049
Gasoline: Apr. 1.6189 .141
Nat Gas: Apr. 3.052 —.024