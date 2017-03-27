Markets-At-A-Glance

NEW YORK — Mar 27, 2017, 7:00 PM ET

A snapshot of major stock and commodities market indicators Monday:

New York Stock Exchange

1,479 advances, 1,472 declines

Most Active: Bank of America 23.03 —0.09

Comp Sales: 3,140,553,639

Arca Comp Sales: 1,230,207,760

Nasdaq Stock Market

1,593 advances, 1,227 declines

Micron Tech 28.76 0.33

Nasdaq Sales: 1,608,876,688

Major Indexes

DJ Industrials: 20,550.98 —45.74

S&P 500: 2341.59 —2.39

NYSE Comp: 11,414.33 —4.56

Nasdaq Comp: 5840.37 11.63

CBOT Grains

Wheat: May. 4.2075 —.04

Corn: May. 3.5575 —.0050

Soybeans: May. 9.7150 —.0425

NYMEX Metals and Energy

Gold: Mar. 1255.40 7.20

Silver: Mar. 18.080 .360

Platinum: Apr. 969.00 1.10

Copper: Mar. 2.6250 .0015

Crude Oil: May. 47.73 —0.24

Heating Oil: Apr 1.5025 .049

Gasoline: Apr. 1.6189 .141

Nat Gas: Apr. 3.052 —.024