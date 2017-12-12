Markets Right Now: Banks, health care lead stocks higher

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Banks and health care companies were leading stock indexes slightly higher in morning trading on Wall Street, leading major indexes above the record highs they reached a day earlier.

Technology companies lagged the market early Tuesday, leaving the Nasdaq slightly lower.

HCA Healthcare rose 2.5 percent, while Boeing rose 2.4 percent after announcing a big stock buyback.

Cable TV and entertainment company Comcast rose 2.3 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported it was no longer in talks to buy parts of 21st Century Fox.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose a fraction to 2,660.

The Dow Jones industrial average added 104 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,456. The Nasdaq slipped 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,863.

Bitcoin futures slipped 2.4 percent on their second day of trading.