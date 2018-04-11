Markets Right Now: Stocks are mixed in midday trading

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are clawing back much of the ground they lost in an early tumble and are trading mixed at midday on Wall Street.

An upturn in energy stocks Wednesday helped offset losses in other parts of the market.

Energy companies rose along with the price of crude oil, which gained 2.2 percent. Occidental Petroleum rose 1.7 percent.

Banks remained lower. Bank of America was down 1.4 percent and JPMorgan Chase gave up 1.2 percent.

The S&P 500 fell 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,653.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 110 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,298. The Nasdaq rose 13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,107.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.77 percent.

———

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as the market gives back some of its gains from a day earlier.

Technology companies and banks had some of the biggest losses in early trading Wednesday. Microsoft gave back 1 percent, and JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America each fell 1.2 percent.

Investors were unsettled by threats of military action against Syria by President Donald Trump. The market had rallied the day before on signs that trade tensions between the U.S. and China were easing.

The S&P 500 fell 11 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,644.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 158 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,247. The Nasdaq declined 18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,075.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.77 percent.