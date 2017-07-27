Markets Right Now: Earnings drive more stock gains

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stocks are on track to set more records as media companies and phone companies rise.

Verizon Communications and Comcast are climbing Thursday after their second-quarter reports, while Facebook jumps as investors are pleased with its earnings, advertising revenue, and spending.

Health care and industrial companies are lagging the rest of the market.

Thursday was a busy day for company earnings. Johnson Controls sank 8.4 percent after reporting revenue that fell short of analysts' forecasts.

The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,482.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 64 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,774. The Nasdaq composite increased 33 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,456.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.32 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Big gains for technology, retail and phone companies pushed stock prices higher in early trading on Wall Street.

Facebook, which was already trading at an all-time high, rose another 4.2 percent early Thursday after reporting surprisingly strong quarterly results.

Verizon also climbed 5.4 percent after its own results came in ahead of estimates, and so did Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Thursday was a busy day for company earnings. Johnson Controls sank 8.8 percent after reporting revenue that fell short of analysts' forecasts.

The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,480.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 67 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,776. The Nasdaq increased 25 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,447.

All three are trading above the record high closes they recorded a day earlier.