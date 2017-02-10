Markets Right Now: Energy Companies Lead Stocks Higher

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as investors found bright spots in the latest company earnings. Major indexes hit record highs a day ago.

Energy companies rose with the price of oil Friday morning.

Infant formula maker Mead Johnson rose 4.7 percent after it agreed to be acquired by Britain's Reckitt Benckiser for $16.6 billion, or $90 a share.

Skechers jumped 18 percent and Activision Blizzard climbed 14 percent after they reported results that beat analysts' forecasts.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,312.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 51 points, or 0.3 percent, to 20,223. The Nasdaq composite rose 14 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,728.