Markets Right Now: Stocks closing mixed on Wall Street

4:00 p.m.

Stocks are closing mixed as energy and raw-material companies rise and smaller stocks slip.

Energy companies, which have missed out on the market's gains this year, rose Wednesday. Concho Resources rose 4.5 percent.

High-dividend stocks like utilities and telecommunications companies fell. CenturyLink lost 6 percent.

The Federal Reserve concluded its latest meeting, and as expected, it left interest rates unchanged.

An ADP survey showed that private businesses added 235,000 jobs in October, a solid result.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2 percent 2,579.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 58 points, or 0.3 percent, to 23,435. The Nasdaq composite fell 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,717.

———

12:00 p.m.

Stocks are pushing higher at midday, led by energy companies and raw-material producers.

Energy companies, which have missed out on the market's gains this year, rose Wednesday. Concho Resources rose 6.8 percent.

Health care companies also regained some of their recent losses. Botox maker Allergan added 2.6 percent.

High-dividend stocks like utilities and telecommunications companies fell. CenturyLink lost 6.7 percent.

An ADP survey showed that private businesses added 235,000 jobs in October, a solid result.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,579, near its record.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 43 points, or 0.2 percent, to 23,422. The Nasdaq composite is fell 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,717

———

9:40 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher amid optimism over global economic growth and corporate earnings.

Energy jumped Wednesday as U.S. crude oil rose to $55 a barrel, its highest price since February. Concho Resources rose 5.6 percent and Marathon Oil rose 2.6 percent.

Stocks headed higher after an ADP survey showed that private businesses added 235,000 jobs in October, a solid result.

Cosmetics giant Estee Lauder rose 5.9 percent after a strong quarterly report.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,585, inching further into record heights.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 99 points, or 0.4 percent, to 23,476. The Nasdaq composite is up 27 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,755.