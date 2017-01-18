Markets Right Now: US Stocks Are Mixed at Midday

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are mixed in midday trading on Wall Street, as gains in materials and industrial companies were offset by weakness elsewhere.

Steel maker Nucor gained 3 percent Wednesday and Fastenal, which makes nuts, bolts and other equipment, jumped 5 percent after turning in a strong earnings report.

Retailers were broadly lower after Target reported weak holiday sales. Target fell 5.1 percent, Dollar Tree slumped 2.7 percent and Macy's fell 2.6 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 1 point at 2,268.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 30 points, or 0.2 percent, to 19,791. A big drop in UnitedHealth held the Dow back.

The Nasdaq composite was little changed at 5,538.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.37 percent.

———

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in retailers after Target cut its profit and sales projections.

Target slumped 5 percent in early trading Wednesday after saying its holiday season sales were weak. Other retailers also fell. Kohl's slumped 4 percent and Macy's and Dollar Tree each lost 2 percent.

Energy companies were also falling along with the price of crude oil. Transocean was down 2 percent in early trading.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down 1 point at 2,267.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 60 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,7686. The Nasdaq composite edged up 7 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,545.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.36 percent.