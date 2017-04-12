Markets Right Now: Slightly lower open for US stocks

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as phone companies and banks take losses.

Verizon and AT&T each fell about 0.5 percent in early trading Wednesday and Wells Fargo gave up 0.7 percent.

Tractor Supply Company slumped 6.2 percent after issuing a weak forecast, and Delta Air Lines rose 3.6 percent after reporting earnings that beat analysts' estimates.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,350.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 26 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,625. The Nasdaq composite slipped 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,862.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.29 percent.