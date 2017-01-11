Markets Right Now: Stocks Are Little Changed in Early Trade

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are getting off to a mixed start on Wall Street as investors look ahead to the start of corporate earnings reports later this week.

Health care and utilities stocks are higher in early trading Wednesday, but banks and phone companies fell.

Drugmaker Merck jumped 5 percent on news that regulators will do a quick review of one of its cancer drugs.

Big U.S. companies start reporting fourth-quarter earnings this week. On Friday JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America release their results.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 20 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,874. The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 1 point to 2,267. The Nasdaq composite fell 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,549.