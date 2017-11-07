Markets Right Now: Stocks move lower at midday

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

12:00 p.m.

Stocks are ticking lower at midday as banks and consumer-focused companies slide.

Online travel companies TripAdvisor and Priceline slumped Tuesday after TripAdvisor reported weak revenue and Priceline's quarterly forecast disappointed investors. TripAdvisor tumbled 18 percent and Priceline lost 12 percent.

Stocks that pay large dividends, like real estate companies, fared better. Shopping mall operator GGP rose 8.2 percent.

Smaller, domestically-focused companies fell sharply. The Russell 200 index sank 1.4 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 percent to 2,586.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 47 points, or 0.2 percent, to 23,500. The Nasdaq composite fell 30 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,755. All three indexes finished at record highs Monday.

———

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are ticking higher in early trading as health care companies and banks make gains.

Online travel companies TripAdvisor and Priceline slumped Tuesday after TripAdvisor reported weak revenue and Priceline's quarterly forecast disappointed investors. TripAdvisor tumbled 15 percent and Priceline lost 9 percent.

Meanwhile cruise line Royal Caribbean Cruises had a stronger-than-expected quarter even though it dealt with the effects of several major hurricanes, and its stock jumped 4.7 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index is up 1 point, or 0.1 percent to 2,592.

The Dow Jones industrial average is up 27 points, or 0.1 percent, to 23,574. The Nasdaq composite fell 1 point to 6,785. All three indexes finished at record highs Monday.