Markets Right Now: Stocks edge lower in early trading

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging lower in early trading on Wall Street with banks and energy companies taking the biggest losses.

Bank of America lost 1.4 percent early Tuesday.

In earnings news, lighting maker Acuity Brands is down 12 percent after its profit and sales were weaker than expected.

Retailer Conn's is up 28 percent on strong earnings and a partnership with Progressive Leasing, which will provide financing to customers.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,354.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 19 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,632. The Nasdaq composite fell 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,892.