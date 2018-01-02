Markets Right Now: Tech, retailers lead stock gains

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stock prices are moving higher in midday trading as traders return from the New Year's holiday.

Technology stocks and retailers rose more than the rest of the market in midday trading Tuesday.

Facebook gained 2.3 percent and Nordstrom rose 4.1 percent.

Natural gas prices climbed 2 percent as cold weather continued to grip large parts of the U.S.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 15 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,689.

The Dow Jones industrial average increased 40 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,761. The Nasdaq composite climbed 82 points, or 1.2 percent, to 6,986.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.46 percent.

9:35 a.m.

