Markets Right Now: Stocks move broadly higher on Wall Street

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Major U.S. stock indexes are moving higher in midday trading as the market adds to its gains from last week.

Technology and health care companies accounted for much of the rally on Monday.

Microsoft rose 1 percent and Merck & Co. added 2.5 percent.

Truck and engine maker Navistar jumped 8.8 percent after Reuters reported that Volkswagen might buy the company.

Advertising conglomerate WPP sank 5.7 percent after Martin Sorrell said he would step down as CEO.

The S&P 500 index rose 17 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,673.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 192 points, or 0.8 percent, to 24,557. The Nasdaq composite climbed 32 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,139.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.84 percent.

———

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as technology and health care stocks post solid gains.

Drugmaker Merck & Co. jumped 3 percent early Monday and Microsoft rose 1 percent.

Truck and engine maker Navistar rose 3.3 percent after Reuters reported that Volkswagen might buy the company.

Advertising conglomerate WPP sank 5.3 percent after Martin Sorrell said he would step down as CEO.

The S&P 500 index rose 12 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,668.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 157 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,517. The Nasdaq composite climbed 27 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,133.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.85 percent.