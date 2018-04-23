Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology and health care companies.

Software company Red Hat rose 1.5 percent early Monday, and pharmaceutical giant Merck rose 2.4 percent.

Hasbro dropped 2.7 percent after reporting a loss in its latest quarter and a drop in sales. Mattel fell 1.9 percent.

The S&P 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,675.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 61 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,521. The Nasdaq composite rose 19 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,167.

Bond prices fell, sending yields higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to 2.97 percent.