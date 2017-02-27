Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street following 11 straight gains for the Dow Jones industrial average.

Utilities posted some of the biggest losses in early trading Monday. Power company AES fell 5 percent after its full-year profit forecast disappointed investors.

Several energy companies fell along with the price of natural gas. Chesapeake Energy slumped 2 percent.

The Dow fell 38 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,785. The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,362. The Nasdaq composite fell 16 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,827.