Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street after several big U.S. companies reported disappointing first-quarter results.

Disney was down 3 percent in early trading Wednesday after its revenue fell short of forecasts. Priceline slumped 4.8 percent after its revenue also missed estimates.

Chipmaker Nvidia soared 14 percent after reporting earnings that were far higher than analysts were expecting.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,395.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 55 points, or 0.3 percent, to 20,919. The Nasdaq composite fell 2 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 6,117. The Nasdaq closed at an all-time high the day before.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.37 percent.