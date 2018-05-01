Markets Right Now: Stocks move lower in midday trading

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stocks are slumping as industrial and energy companies trade lower.

First-quarter results from drugmaker Pfizer and athletic apparel maker Under Armour disappointed Wall Street Tuesday.

The White House said it will delay its decision to impose tariffs on U.S. imports of steel and aluminum from the European Union, Canada and Mexico for 30 days, but trade tensions remain in focus.

The S&P 500 index fell 16 points, or 0.6 percent, at 2,631.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 285 points, or 1.2 percent, to 23,874. The Nasdaq composite fell 18, or 0.3 percent, to 7,040.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.97 percent.

———

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening moderately lower on Wall Street after several companies reported disappointing results.

Pfizer, the giant drugmaker, fell 2.6 percent in early trading Tuesday after its earnings fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Athletic apparel maker Under Armor fell 5.9 percent on concerns about margins and its North American business.

The S&P 500 index fell 8 points, or 0.3 percent, at 2,638.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 148 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,015. The Nasdaq composite fell 24, or 0.3 percent, to 7,039.

Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.96 percent.