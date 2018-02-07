Markets Right Now: Stock indexes end lower after wobbly day

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are ending a wobbly day lower, but with far less volatility than the market has seen over the previous three days.

Technology companies posted some of the biggest losses Wednesday. Apple gave up 2.1 percent and Facebook lost 2.8 percent.

Energy companies also fell. Exxon Mobil gave back 1.8 percent and Devon Energy fell 4.2 percent. Crude oil prices slumped 2.5 percent after the government reported that oil production jumped last week.

Wynn Resorts jumped 8.6 percent after Steve Wynn said he would resign as CEO following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 13 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,681.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 19 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,893. The Nasdaq fell 63 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,051.

———

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are moving solidly higher in midday trading on Wall Street as markets stabilize following three days of turmoil.

Banks, retailers and industrial companies also posted gains Wednesday, helping indexes claw back more of the ground they lost in steep drops Friday and Monday. Boeing added 3 percent and JPMorgan Chase rose 1.4 percent.

The gains were broad. Two stocks rose for every one that fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

Wynn Resorts jumped 8.6 percent after Steve Wynn said he would resign as CEO following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 20 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,715.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 317 points, or 1.3 percent, to 25,230. The Nasdaq climbed 21 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,137.

———

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street as the market stabilizes following three days of tumult.

Consumer-focused companies rose the most in early trading Wednesday. Disney rose 1.5 percent and Amazon rose 1 percent.

Technology companies fell. Microsoft gave up 1.2 percent.

Chipotle Mexican Grill slumped 8.8 percent after saying it expects customer traffic to continue to decline.

Wynn Resorts jumped 6.8 percent after Steve Wynn said he would resign as CEO following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,701.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 102 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,007. The Nasdaq edged down 5 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,110.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.78 percent.