Markets Right Now: Stocks open solidly higher on Wall Street

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market claws back some of the ground it lost in a plunge the day before.

Technology stocks and retailers, which bore the brunt of the selling a day earlier, posted solid gains in early trading Tuesday.

Microsoft rose 1 percent and Amazon climbed 1.3 percent.

Media conglomerate Viacom sank 4 percent following reports that sister company CBS wanted to buy it for below its current market value. CBS rose 1 percent.

The S&P 500 rose 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,592.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 114 points, or 0.5 percent, to 23,742. The Nasdaq composite increased 43 points, or 0.6 percent, to 6,915.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.76 percent.