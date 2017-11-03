Markets Right Now: Stocks hit records on Wall Street Friday

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

4:10 p.m.

Stocks are closing at record highs as technology and health care companies rise.

Apple jumped 2.7 percent Friday after a strong quarterly report and forecast.

Health care companies broke out of a recent slump. Medical device maker Abbott Labs rose 2 percent.

The Labor Department said employers added 261,000 jobs in October, but that was fewer than experts expected.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen for eight straight weeks, its longest streak in almost four years.

The S&P 500 rose 7 points or 0.3 percent to 2,587.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 22 points or 0.1 percent, to 23,539. The Nasdaq composite jumped 49 points or 0.7 percent, to 6,764.

12:00 p.m.

Stocks are holding steady at midday after a report showed that the U.S. job market strengthened last month, but not by quite as much as expected.

Technology companies led the way Friday. Apple jumped 2.5 percent after a strong quarterly report and forecast.

Financial companies lagged. Insurer AIG lost 4.4 percent after its latest report.

The Labor Department said employers added 261,000 jobs in October, but that was fewer than experts had expected.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 2 points or 0.1 percent to 2,582.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 8 points or less than 0.1 percent to 23,524. The Nasdaq composite is up 21 points or 0.3 percent, to 6,736.

9:40 a.m.

Stocks are little changed in the early minutes of trading as investors continue to review details from the tax plan House Republicans released a day ago.

Technology companies led the way Friday. Apple jumped 2.9 percent after a strong quarterly report and forecast.

Financial companies lagged. Insurer AIG lost 4.5 percent after its latest report.

The Labor Department said employers added 261,000 jobs in October, but that was fewer than experts had expected.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 1 point or 0.1 percent to 2,578.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 6 points or less than 0.1 percent to 23,507. The Nasdaq composite is up 8 points or 0.1 percent, to 6,722.