Markets Right Now: Stocks start lower a day after sharp loss

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening with small losses as a steep slump for farm equipment maker Deere hurts industrial companies.

Deere fell 7.2 percent Friday after its third-quarter sales came up short of Wall Street estimates.

Banks also fell as bond yields continued to decline. Lincoln National lost 1 percent.

Athletic gear retailer Foot Locker plunged 25 percent after a weak quarter. It said it plans to close more stores.

Stocks are coming off their biggest one-day loss in three months.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,425.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 24 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,726. The Nasdaq composite was unchanged at 6,222.