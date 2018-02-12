Markets Right Now: Stocks surge; Dow industrials gain 400

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are surging on Wall Street as the market claws back some of its massive losses from last week. The Dow Jones industrials climbed 400 points.

The gains Monday came after the market slumped into a 'correction' last week for the first time in two years.

Technology companies and banks, some of the biggest winners over the past year, rose up the most. Apple jumped 4 percent and Bank of America rose 2.6 percent.

Amazon rose 3.5 percent.

The Dow rose 410 points, or 1.7 percent, to 24,601. It was up as much as 574 points earlier.

The broader Standard & Poor's 500, which many index funds track, rose 36 points, or 1.4 percent, to 2,656. The Nasdaq composite gained 107 points, or 1.6 percent, to 6,981.

