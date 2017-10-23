Markets Right Now: Wall Street indexes dip at midday

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

12:00 p.m.

U.S. stocks are slightly lower at midday as industrial companies stumble and health care firms move up.

Industrial companies declined Monday as General Electric fell 5.5 percent and United Rentals lost 1.4 percent.

Toy company Hasbro and competitor Mattel are tumbling after Hasbro's sales forecast disappointed Wall Street.

Health care companies rose. Robotic surgery system maker Intuitive Surgical added 2 percent.

Major indexes are near all-time highs after a six-week winning streak and the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen for the last seven days.

The S&P 500 slid 1.3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,574.

The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 21 points, or 0.1 percent, to 23,350. The Nasdaq composite lost 16 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,613.

———

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stocks are starting the week with modest gains as major indexes build on a six-week winning streak that has brought them to record highs.

Technology companies made some of the biggest moves Monday. Electronic storage company Seagate Technology soared 15.7 percent after its first-quarter results were better than analysts expected.

Communications software maker BroadSoft added 1.6 percent after Cisco Systems agreed to buy it for $55 a share, or $1.9 billion.

Industrial companies and banks took small losses.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index added 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,577.

The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 16 points, or 0.1 percent, to 23,345. The Nasdaq composite advanced 8 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,637.