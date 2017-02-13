Markets Right Now: US indexes push to new all-time highs

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

4:00 p.m.

Stocks continued to push higher, setting more all-time highs for major U.S. indexes.

Bond yields climbed Monday, helping to send banks and other financial companies higher. Citigroup rose 2.3 percent.

Apple closed at an all-time high.

In deal news, Zeltiq Aesthetics soared 13.2 percent after agreeing to be acquired by Allergan, which makes Botox, for $2.5 billion.

Phone companies fell after Verizon announced an unlimited data plan.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 12 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,328.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 142 points, or 0.7 percent, to 20,412. The Nasdaq composite rose 29 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,763.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.43 percent.

———

11:45 a.m.

Stocks around the world continued to push higher, and U.S. indexes again hit records.

Bond yields climbed Monday, helping to send banks and other financial companies higher. Citigroup rose 2.2 percent.

In deal news, Zeltiq Aesthetics soared 12.6 percent after agreeing to be acquired by Allergan, which makes Botox, for $2.5 billion.

Phone companies fell after Verizon announced an unlimited data plan.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 9 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,325.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 119 points, or 0.6 percent, to 20,389. The Nasdaq composite rose 27 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,761.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.44 percent.

———

9:35 a.m.

Stocks extended their march further into record territory in early trading as banks and materials companies posted solid gains.

Steelmaker Nucor rose 4 percent in early trading Monday, while JPMorgan Chase gained 1.3 percent.

In deal news, Zeltiq Aesthetics soared 12.6 percent after agreeing to be acquired by Allergan, which makes Botox, for $2.5 billion.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,323.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 88 points, or 0.4 percent, to 20,360. The Nasdaq composite rose 23 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,758.