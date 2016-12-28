Markets Right Now: US Stocks Edge Lower at Midday

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

Real estate investment trusts led a modest slide for U.S. stocks in midday trading.

The broad decline wiped out most of the gains from the day before, when the Nasdaq composite index closed at a record high.

Trading was quiet in a light week of economic and company news before the New Year's Day holiday weekend.

Qualcomm slipped 1 percent after antitrust regulators in South Korea fined the company $865 million, claiming the chipmaker engaged in unfair sales practices.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 16 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,928.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,260. The Nasdaq composite gave up 25 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,462.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 2.55 percent.

———

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street, led by gains in materials makers and retailers.

Amazon gained 1 percent shortly after the opening bell Wednesday, and Apple rose 0.6 percent, the biggest gain in the Dow Jones industrial average.

The Dow edged within 30 points of the 20,000 mark, which it has yet to cross.

The Dow was up 28 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,972.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 1 point at 2,270. The Nasdaq composite climbed 5 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,493.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.56 percent.