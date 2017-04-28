Markets Right Now: Stocks are mostly lower in midday trade

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are falling in midday trading as investors sized up the latest batch of company earnings.

Real estate stocks lagged the most Friday, while energy companies led the gainers as the price of crude oil headed higher.

Several technology companies were moving higher after reporting solid results. Google's parent company Alphabet added 4.3 percent and Amazon rose 1.8 percent.

Banks and phone companies fell. Verizon sank 1 percent.

Magazine publisher Time Inc. plunged 19 percent after saying it decided not to sell itself.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,384.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 32 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,948. The Nasdaq composite fell 5 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,043.

———

9:35 a.m.

Major U.S. stock indexes are off to a mixed start on Wall Street, while several big technology companies score gains after reporting solid earnings.

Amazon rose 2.7 percent early Friday and Google's parent company Alphabet added 4.1 percent after both companies reported earnings that were far higher than analysts were expecting.

Elsewhere, banks and phone companies fell. Verizon sank 1 percent.

Magazine publisher Time Inc. plunged 17 percent after saying it decided not to sell itself.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down a fraction at 2,388.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 21 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,960. The Nasdaq composite increased 14 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,062.

More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.