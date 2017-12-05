Markets Right Now: US stocks open mostly higher

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging mostly higher in early trading on Wall Street, led by gains in health care companies.

Medical device maker Boston Scientific rose 1.7 percent early Tuesday and drugmaker AbbVie rose 1.3 percent.

Auto parts retailer AutoZone jumped 6.8 percent after reporting a stronger quarter than anlaysts were expecting.

The Standard & Poor's 500 was little changed at 2,638.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 4 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 24,294. The Nasdaq composite rose 25 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,800.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.38 percent.