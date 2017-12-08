Markets Right Now: US stocks open higher, led by technology

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening moderately higher on Wall Street as investors welcome a strong U.S. jobs report and signs of progress in Britain's departure from the European Union.

Technology stocks were leading the way again in early trading Friday, as they have all year. Microsoft was up 2.1 percent and Apple was up a little less than 1 percent.

European markets were broadly higher after Britain announced a preliminary agreement on departing the EU. Investors were also relieved to see that Germany was moving closer to forming a coalition government.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,645.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 32 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,245. The Nasdaq composite added 49 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,862.