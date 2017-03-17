Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly higher

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street with the biggest gains going to energy and materials companies.

Tiffany jumped 3.6 percent early Friday after reporting better earnings and revenue than analysts expected thanks to strong demand in China and Japan.

Adobe rose 6 percent on strong fiscal first quarter earnings.

Amgen fell more than 6 percent following a disappointing study of its cholesterol drug Repatha.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1 point to 2,383.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 12 points to 20,947. The Nasdaq fell 1 point to 5,899.