Markets Right Now: US Stocks End Slightly Lower

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

4:00 p.m.

Stocks are ending slightly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in banks and industrial companies.

Comerica fell 6.5 percent Tuesday and Citizens Financial lost 6 percent.

The dollar fell sharply against the pound after Prime Minister Theresa May acknowledged for the first time that Britain's Parliament will be able to vote on the final deal.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 6 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,267.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 58 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,826, its third loss in a row. The Nasdaq composite lost 35 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,538.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.33 percent.

———

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are moving slightly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in banks and health care companies.

Comerica fell 5 percent in midday trading Tuesday. Drugmaker Celgene lost 3.4 percent.

The British pound rose sharply against the dollar and other currencies after British Prime Minister Theresa May gave a highly anticipated speech on her country's exit from the European Union.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,271.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 28 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,858. The Nasdaq composite lost 21 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,537.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.35 percent.

———

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in banks and health care companies.

Comerica fell 4.5 percent in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday. Drugmaker Celgene lost 3.4 percent.

The British pound rose sharply against other currencies after British Prime Minister Theresa May said her country will remain open to new trade opportunities even as it withdraws from the European Union's single market.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 8 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,266.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 55 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,832. The Nasdaq composite lost 36 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,537.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.32 percent.