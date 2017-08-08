Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly lower

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street, a day after the market closed at its latest record high.

Health care and technology companies had some of the biggest declines in early trading Tuesday. Henry Schein lost 5.1 percent and Microsoft lost 0.6 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,476.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 39 points, or 0.2 percent, to 22,079. The Nasdaq composite gave up 13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,369.

Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.26 percent.