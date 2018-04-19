Markets Right Now: Tech drop pull stock US indexes lower

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stocks are moving lower in midday trading, weighed down by losses in technology and consumer products companies.

Apple lost 2.3 percent Thursday and tobacco maker Philip Morris International plunged 16.8 percent after reporting weak results.

Banks bucked the downward trend and rose along with bond yields. Bank of New York Mellon climbed 5.2 percent.

Energy stocks also rose as a rally in oil prices continued, bringing crude to the highest level in more than three years. Philips 66 rose 1.4 percent.

The S&P 500 index fell 18 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,689.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 90 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,657. The Nasdaq fell 58 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,236.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.93 percent.

———

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging lower in early trading on Wall Street, putting the market on track for its first loss this week.

Technology companies and makers of consumer products posted some of the biggest losses in early trading Thursday.

Apple sank 1.7 percent and Philip Morris International sank 12.8 percent after reporting weak results.

Energy companies bucked the downward trend and rose along with the price of crude oil, which is at a three-year high. Noble Energy rose 1 percent.

The S&P 500 index fell 9 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,698.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 51 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,698. The Nasdaq composite fell 28 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,267.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.93 percent.