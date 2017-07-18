Markets Right Now: US stocks move broadly lower at midday

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are broadly lower in midday trading on Wall Street as banks and industrial companies post losses.

Goldman Sachs fell 2.3 percent and Bank of America lost 1.4 percent Tuesday after reporting weak trading revenue.

Harley-Davidson slumped 10 percent after issuing a weak forecast. Netflix soared 9 percent after reporting big gains in subscribers.

The dollar fell to its lowest level in nearly a year.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,457.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 85 points, or 0.4 percent, to 21,546. The Nasdaq composite edged up 10 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,325.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.27 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are getting off to a weak start on Wall Street, led by declines in technology companies and banks.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,453.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 59 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,569. The Nasdaq composite lost 17 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,296.

