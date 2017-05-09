Marriott and Pentair rise while Hertz and Tegna skid

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Marriott International Inc., up $6.13 to $102.50

The hotel chain raised its annual estimates following a strong first-quarter report.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc., down $2.11 to $12.80

The rental car company missed Wall Street forecasts as prices fell and its cars lost value.

Tegna Inc., down $1.74 to $24.05

The media and marketing company's profit and sales fell short of analyst estimates.

Pentair PLC, up $1.64 to $67.73

The industrial products company said it will split itself into two companies.

Pandora Media Inc., down 46 cents to $9.94

The streaming music company cut its revenue estimate for the year and shook up its board.

Sealed Air Corp., down $4.11 to $42.30

The packaging company slashed its 2017 forecasts after its first-quarter results fell short of estimates.

Vornado Realty Trust, down 21 cents to $94.37

Real estate investment trusts and other high dividend stocks fell Tuesday as bond yields increased.

Analog Devices Inc., up $2.12 to $78.50

Technology companies lead the market higher Tuesday.