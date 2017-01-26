McKesson and Mattel Tumble While United Rentals Jumps

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

McKesson Corp., down $12.55 to $138.55

The prescription drug distributor said prices were weaker than it expected in the fiscal third quarter.

PulteGroup Inc., up 74 cents to $21.18

Sales of new homes fell sharply in December, but Pulte climbed after it made its quarterly report.

United Rentals Inc., up $12.80 to $127.06

The equipment rental company reported strong earnings and said it will buy construction equipment construction equipment company NES Rentals.

Mattel Inc., down $5.57 to $25.99

The toy maker said U.S. toy sales slowed down over the holidays.

Halliburton Co., up 65 cents to $58.06

Energy companies traded higher as the price of oil increased.

Whirlpool Corp., down $16.26 to $173.94

The appliance maker said Britain's impending departure from the European Union hurt its profits.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., up $7.97 to $95.64

The cruise line company gave an optimistic forecast for 2017 and said bookings are good.

Sherwin-Williams Inc., up $21.58 to $305

The paint and coatings company continued its strong run over the last few months after its fourth-quarter report.