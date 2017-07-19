Morgan Stanley 2Q profit beats forecasts, helped by trading

Investment bank Morgan Stanley said its second-quarter profits rose 11 percent from a year ago, and the bank's trading desks outmaneuvered Morgan's major rivals in the last quarter's tough market.

Morgan Stanley said it earned $1.76 billion in the quarter ending June 30, or 87 cents per share, compared with $1.58 billion, or 75 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier. The results handily beat analysts' expectations of 76 cents per share.

After Morgan Stanley's major competitors — Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America — all reported declines in trading last quarter, many expected the same from Morgan Stanley. That wound up not being the case. While Morgan Stanley did report a modest decline in trading revenue, it was nowhere close to those reported by its rivals.

Morgan Stanley had revenue of $1.2 billion in bond trading last quarter, down slightly from $1.3 billion in the same period a year earlier. The division at Goldman Sachs that trades similar securities reported a drop of 40 percent. Bank of America had a drop of 14 percent and JPMorgan saw a 19 percent decline.

Stock trading, a market that Morgan Stanley historically is the strongest in, had a modest increase in revenue.

"Our second quarter results demonstrated the resilience of our franchise in a subdued trading environment," James Gorman, chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley, said in a statement.

Morgan Stanley's wealth management division also had a relatively strong quarter, reporting a profit of $1.1 billion compared with $859 million a year earlier. Assets under management also increased.

Overall, Morgan Stanley had revenue of $9.50 billion, up from $8.91 billion a year earlier.