Morgan Stanley fires Harold Ford Jr. for misconduct

Morgan Stanley on Thursday fired former Congressman Harold Ford Jr. following allegations of misconduct.

HuffPost reported Thursday that a woman alleged that Ford forcibly grabbed her one evening in Manhattan, engaging in harassment and intimidation. The incident took place several years ago and there are emails that confirm the interaction, HuffPost reported.

"He has been terminated for conduct inconsistent with our values and in violation of our policies," Morgan Stanley said in a statement.

In a tweet Ford denied the allegations. "This simply did not happen. I have never forcibly grabbed any woman or man in my life," Ford wrote.

Ford joined Morgan Stanley in 2011 as a managing director. He was a Democratic congressman for Tennessee from 1997 to 2007.

Ford's firing comes amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault toppling key figures in the entertainment and political arena. Time magazine on Wednesday named the "Silence Breakers" its Person of the Year. They shared personal stories about harassment and assault and sparked the #MeToo movement.