Mortgages rates rise: 30-year hits 4-month high 3.95 percent

Long-term mortgage rates rose this week to the highest level in months.

Mortgage giant Freddie Mac says the rate on benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages hit 3.95 percent, up from 3.90 percent last week and highest since July. A year ago, it stood at 3.94 percent. The rate on 15-year home loans, popular among those who refinance mortgages, climbed to an average 3.31 percent, highest since April and up from 3.24 percent last week and 3.14 percent a year ago.

Long-term mortgage rates tend to track the yield on 10-year Treasury notes, which blipped higher this week.

The rate on five-year adjustable rate mortgages slipped to 3.21 percent this week from 3.22 percent last week. A year ago, it was 3.07 percent.