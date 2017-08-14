Neff, Target surge, while Newmont Mining dips

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Neff Corp., up $4.15 to $26

The equipment rental company Neff said it received a buyout offer worth $25 per share, or $596 million.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, up 99 cents to $12.60

Automotive News reported that a Chinese car maker offered to buy the company, but that the offer was rejected.

Newmont Mining Corp., down 51 cents to $36.02

The price of gold fell as tensions between the U.S. and North Korea appeared to ease.

Tesco Corp., up 50 cents to $4.40

The drilling technology developer said it will be acquired by drilling contractor Nabors Industries in an all-stock deal.

Netflix Inc., down 40 cents to $171

The streaming video company announced a deal with show creator Shonda Rhimes, one of the biggest names in TV.

Target Corp., up 76 cents to $55.79

The retailer said it will buy transportation technology company Grand Junction to help it offer same-day delivery to shoppers.

VMware Inc., up $6.07 to $98.02

The cloud computing company gave a strong second-quarter forecast.

JD.com Inc., down $1.65 to $44.25

Investors were disappointed with the Chinese online retailer's second-quarter results.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up 53 cents to $12.67

Technology companies including chipmakers did better than the rest of the market on Monday.