Neiman Marcus agrees to pay $1.6M over 2013 security breach

Neiman Marcus Group Ltd. has agreed to pay $1.6 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over a 2013 security breach that exposed the credit and debit card data of about 350,000 shoppers.

Court documents show the Dallas-based luxury retailer filed the settlement agreement Friday seeking approval from a federal judge in Chicago, where the lawsuit was filed in March 2014.

Neiman Marcus has said its credit card processor notified the retailer in mid-December 2013 about a breach involving some in-store purchases. Thieves stole some customer payment information and made unauthorized charges.

Neiman Marcus announced the breach in January 2014. Some customers sued, alleging negligence.

Company spokeswoman Ginger Reeder declined comment Tuesday on the ongoing litigation.