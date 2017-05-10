Nvidia, Coty and Crox soar; Disney and Priceline fall

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

The Walt Disney Co., down $2.41 to $109.66

The entertainment company reported weak revenue as struggles persisted at its ESPN cable channel.

Fossil Group Inc., down $3.71 to $14.44

The watch and accessories maker cut its forecasts as watch and jewelry sales keep falling.

Nvidia Corp., up $18.35 to $121.29

The maker of graphics chips and processors for phones and tablets turned in earnings that were far higher than analyst were expecting.

Coty Inc., up $2.12 to $19.95

The beauty products company broke out of slump after posting strong luxury product sales.

Yelp Inc., down $6.37 to $28.33

The online business reviews company cut its annual revenue forecast.

Electronic Arts Inc., up $12.15 to $108.16

The video game maker reported earnings that were far higher than analysts were expecting.

The Priceline Group Inc., down $86.36 to $1,824.77

The online booking service reported weak revenue and its profit forecast for the current quarter also disappointed Wall Street.

Crocs Inc., up $1.08 to $7.28

The footwear company reported earnings that easily beat analysts' forecasts.