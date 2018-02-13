Patterson and Cardinal Health slip; AmerisourceBergen jumps

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

AmerisourceBergen Corp., up $8.32 to $97.77

The Wall Street Journal said Walgreens Boots Alliance is interested in buying the rest of the prescription drug distributor.

GNC Holdings Inc., up 76 cents to $4.95

The nutritional supplement company announced a joint venture and a $300 million investment from Harbin Pharmaceutical Group.

Under Armour Inc., up $2.47 to $16.70

The athletic apparel company said its revenue grew as shoe and accessory sales picked up.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc., up $5.65 to $218.41

The seller of granite, limestone, sand and gravel met Wall Street expectations in the fourth quarter.

Patterson Cos., down $1.71 to $31.21

The Federal Trade Commission sued three major dental supply companies, saying they conspired to stop small practices from getting discounts.

Cardinal Health Inc., down $2.34 to $65.69

Drug distributors fell after the Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon is interested in expanding its medical supply business.

Diebold Nixdorf Inc., down 25 cents to $14.30

The maker of ATMs and security systems posted disappointing sales and forecast a smaller profit than analysts anticipated.

PepsiCo Inc., up 21 cents to $112.14

The food and beverage company reported flat quarterly revenue, and said that it will cut some jobs while giving others bonuses of up to $1,000.