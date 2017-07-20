PPG and C.H. Robinson slip while Abbott and Sears advance

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Sears Holdings Corp., up 92 cents to $9.60

The retailer said it will sell Kenmore appliances on Amazon.com, including smart appliances that can be synced with Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa.

Abbott Laboratories, up $1.42 to $50.85

The maker of infant formula, drugs and medical devices reported second-quarter results that were better than expected.

PPG Industries Inc., down $6.88 to $106.72

The industrial coatings maker reported weak sales, and like rival Sherwin-Williams, high costs hurt its results.

Avista Corp., up $8.95 to $52.28

The utility company will be bought by Ontario power company Hydro One for $5.3 billion, or $53 a share.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., down $3.68 to $65.01

The trucking company posted a smaller second-quarter profit than analysts had hoped for.

United Rentals Inc., up $3.84 to $122.54

The equipment rental company raised its sales forecast after the amount of equipment being rented climbed in the second quarter.

Alliance Data Systems Corp., down $24.91 to $238.62

The manager of loyalty and rewards programs cut its profit forecast because of weak results from its brand loyalty business.

Qualcomm Inc., down $2.81 to $53.97

The chipmaker had a solid third quarter, but investors were concerned that Apple and another customers aren't making license payments.

MGM Resorts International, up 94 cents to $33.73

The casino and hotel operator was added to the Standard & Poor's 500 index.