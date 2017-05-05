Profit down 27 percent at Buffett's firm on investment gains

Warren Buffett's company reported a 27 percent drop in its first-quarter profit largely because of a big gain it booked last year in connection with two acquisitions.

Berkshire Hathaway said Friday it earned $4.06 billion, or $1.65 per Class B share. That's down from $5.59 billion, or $2.27 per B share, a year ago when it completed its acquisitions of Duracell and Precision Castparts.

Following those deals last year Berkshire recorded a $1.85 billion gain on its investments and derivatives. This year its gain on investments and derivatives was $504 million.

Berkshire's operating earnings excluding those investment gains were $3.56 billion, or $1.44 per Class B share. That's down from $3.74 billion, or $1.52 per A share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected $1.78 in the latest quarter.