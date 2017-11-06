Qualcomm and Michael Kors climb while Sprint and Schein skid

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Qualcomm Inc., up 71 cents to $62.52

Broadcom made an unsolicited $103 billion offer for the rival chipmaker.

Sprint Corp., down 77 cents to $5.90

Wireless carriers Sprint and T-Mobile USA called off merger talks over the weekend.

Anthem Inc., up $4.50 to $216.30

The health insurer named UnitedHealth executive Gail Boudreaux as its next CEO.

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd., up $7 to $54.62

The luxury retailer raised its annual forecast after it made a strong quarterly report.

Henry Schein Inc., down $7.60 to $70.04

The health care products company cut its profit forecast for the year.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up 81 cents to $11.93

The chipmaker said it will work with Intel to make a new graphics processor unit.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., up $1.69 to $20.20

The Wall Street Journal reported late Friday that the chipmaker may buy competitor Cavium.

Charter Communications Inc., up $12.97 to $348.40

The cable company's stock continued to rise on reports Japan's internet and solar company Softbank might buy it.