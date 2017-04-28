Recalls this week: child backpack carriers, infant booties

More than 80,000 child carriers are being recalled because the leg openings may be too big, posing the risk of children slipping through and getting injured. Other recalled consumer products this week include remote-controlled vehicles that pose a fire hazard and infant booties that pose a choking hazard.

Here's a more detailed look:

CHILD BACKPACK CARRIERS

DETAILS: All models of Poco, Poco Plus and Poco Premium child backpack carriers made between January 2012 and December 2014. The nylon child carriers were sold in three colors: "Romper Red," ''Koala Grey," and "Bouncing Blue." They have a metal frame and a gray padded child's seat inside. The production date is stamped on a black label sewn into the interior of the large lower zippered compartment on the back of the carrier. Recalled carriers have a production date code of S12SBPR1, S12SBPR1B, S12SBPR2, S12SBPR3, S12SBPR4, F12SBPR1, F12SBPR2, S13SB IPO, S13SBPR1, S13SBPR2, S13SBPR3, S13SBPR4, F13SBPR1, F13SBPR2, F13SBPR3, S14SBPR1, S14SBPR2, S14SBPR3, S14SBPR4, and S14SBPR5. "Osprey" is printed on the fabric above the kick stand. The model name is printed on the back at the bottom. They were sold at REI and specialty outdoor stores nationwide and at Amazon.com from January 2012 to December 2015.

WHY: A child seated in the carrier can slip through the leg openings, posing a fall hazard to children.

INCIDENTS: Four reports of children falling through the carrier leg openings, resulting in one report of a skull fracture and one report of scratches to the head.

HOW MANY: About 82,000 in the U.S and about 5,732 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Osprey at 866-951-5197 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, send email to pocoseatpad@ospreypacks.com or visit www.ospreypacks.com and click on "Poco Safety Notices" on the navigation bar at the top right hand corner of the page for more information.

REMOTE-CONTROLLED MODEL VEHICLES

DETAILS: Dynamite 40-Amp FWD REV Brushed ESC - DYNS2201. It is the Electronic Speed Control (ESC) that comes in the remote controlled hobby model vehicles ECX 1/10 LiPo Circuit, Ruckus and Torment models with the following models numbers: ECX03130T1, ECX03130T2, ECX03131T1, ECX03131T2, ECX03133T1, ECX03133T2, and ECX03154. The model numbers can be found on the product box or in the owner's manual for each vehicle. They were sold at Horizon Hobby stores nationwide and at www.horizonhobby.com from October 2016 through December 2016.

WHY: The vehicle's electronic speed control can fail and short circuit, posing a fire hazard

INCIDENTS: 19 reports of the ESC in the model truck and cars catching fire. No injuries or property damage has been reported.

HOW MANY: About 18,600 in the U.S. and about 540 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Horizon Hobby at 800-338-4639 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 P.M. CT on Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. CT on Sunday or visit www.horizonhobby.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

INFANT BOOTIES

DETAILS: Infant fleece gripper Cozie booties with tracking numbers including FALL161-03/16, FALL166-03/16, FALL166-06/16, FALL167-06/16, FALL168-07/16, FALL169-07/16, FALL1610-08/16, FALL1611-09/16, and FALL1612-07/16. They were sold at G Willikers (Portsmouth, New Hampshire.), Kid Dynamo (Berkeley, California.), Magic Beans (Hyde Park, Massachusetts), Magpie Kids (Somerville, Massachusetts.), Pacifier (Minneapolis, Minnesota), The Animal Kingdom (State College, Pennsylvania), The Pump Station (Santa Monica, California), Tip Toes (Holland, Michigan), and other stores nationwide and at www.amazon.com and www.zutano.com from May 2016 through March 2017. The booties were sold in sizes 12 - 18 months in 13 solid colors.

WHY: The non-slip rubber grips on the bottom of the booties can detach, posing a choking hazard.

INCIDENTS: Two reports of the detached rubber "Z'' grips found in infant's mouths.

HOW MANY: About 38,000.

FOR MORE: Call Zutano Global at 866-314-8688 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to recall@zutano.com or visit www.zutano.com and click on "Product Recall" at the bottom of the page or go directly to www.zrecall.com for more information.

WOMEN'S SWEATERS

DETAILS: This recall involves two styles of FatFace women's sweaters: overhead Cowes (style number 918043) and zip-up (style number 918041). The style numbers are printed on a care label on the inside seam of the sweaters. They were sold at FatFace stores in Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island and at www.fatface.com from September 2016 through January 2017.

WHY: The recalled women's sweaters fail to meet federal flammability standards for clothing textiles, posing a risk of burn injuries.

INCIDENTS: One report of a burn injury.

HOW MANY: About 400.

FOR MORE: Call FatFace at 800-585-0178 from 4 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET Saturday and 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, send email to usproductqueries@fatface.com with "Product Recall" as the email subject or visit http://us.fatface.com and click on the "Important Notice" tab for more information.

BICYCLE STEMS

DETAILS: Chromag bicycle stems used to clamp the fork steerer and/or handlebars. The recalled stems include models BZA, Director, HiFi and Ranger. Only stems with a "Z'' marked inside the bolt head are included in this recall. "Chromag" and the model name are printed on the stems. The stems were sold separately from bicycles. They were sold at Arts Cyclery, Beatchwood Cycles, Beat Cycles, Breadwinner Cycles, Blazin Saddles, Harpers, Quality Bicycle Products, The Bike Hub, Squatch Cycles, and www.chromagbikes.com from November 2016 through March 2017.

WHY: The clamping bolts that secure the stem to the fork steerer and/or the handlebars can break, posing fall and injury hazards to riders.

INCIDENTS: Three reports of the clamping bolts breaking. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 100.

FOR MORE: Call Chromag Bikes at 800-380-4102 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Thursday, send email to info@chromagbikes.com or visit www.chromagbikes.com and click on Stem Bolt Recall at the top of the page for more information.