Recalls this week: fire extinguishers, children's clothing

More than 40 million fire extinguishers are being recalled because they can fail to work, potentially resulting in injury or death. Other recalled consumer products this week include children's clothing that fails to meet flammability standards.

Here's a more detailed look:

FIRE EXTINGUISHERS

DETAILS: This recall involves two styles of Kidde fire extinguishers: plastic handle fire extinguishers and push-button Pindicator fire extinguishers. The recall involves 134 models of plastic handle Kidde fire extinguishers made between January 1, 1973 and August 15, 2017. It also involves eight models of push-button Pindicator fire extinguishers made between Aug. 11, 1995 and Sept. 22, 2017. More details on model numbers can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/Kidde-Recalls-Fire-Extinguishers-with-Plastic%20Handles-Due-to-Failure-to-Discharge-and-Nozzle-Detachment-One-Death-Reported .

WHY: The fire extinguishers can become clogged or require excessive force to discharge and can fail to activate during a fire emergency. In addition, the nozzle can detach with enough force to pose an impact hazard.

INCIDENTS: The company is aware of a 2014 death involving a car fire following a crash. Emergency responders could not get the recalled Kidde fire extinguishers to work. There have been numerous reports of failed or limited activation or nozzle detachment, including the fatality, about 16 injuries, including smoke inhalation and minor burns, and some 91 reports of property damage.

HOW MANY: About 37.8 million in the U.S. and about 2.7 million in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Kidde at 855-271-0773 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, or visit www.kidde.com and click on the "Product Safety Recall" links.

CHILDREN'S SLEEPWEAR

DETAILS: Two styles of children's two-piece pajama sets. The first pajama set is a gray long-sleeve shirt and pant pajama set and is made of 93 percent modal and 7 percent spandex. The shirt has pink trim at the neckline with a pink bow. The text "Happy Day V&L" is printed in pink and white on the center front of the shirt and has a sewn-in side seam label stating "VIV&LUL DL118106." The second pajama set is a yellow, white and blue plaid print, long-sleeve shirt and pant pajama set and is made of 100 percent cotton. The top has four buttons down the center and a sewn-in side seam label stating "VIV&LUL V215770." Both styles were sold in sizes 110cm (4-5 years), 120cm (6-7 years), 130cm (8-9 years), 140cm (10-11 years), 150cm (12-13 years) and 160cm (14-15 years). They were sold through Amazon.com from January 2017 through October 2017 for between $11 and $17.

WHY: The children's pajamas fail to meet the flammability standard for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

INCIDENTS: None reported

HOW MANY: About 950.

FOR MORE: Contact VIV&LUL by email at tracy@saihui.com.

CHILDREN'S SLEEPWEAR

DETAILS: This recall involves children's 100-percent cotton woven, nightgowns and two-piece, long-sleeve top and pant pajama sets. The nightgown has a peter pan collar with a red and white gingham pattern trim. The nightgown has six plastic buttons located on the back of the garment. The two-piece pajama set is traditionally styled with five plastic buttons on the center-front of the top with two pockets placed near the waist of the top. The pajama sets were sold in striped light blue, striped navy, striped red, striped pink, and lavender. The garments were sold in sizes 12 months, 18 months, 24 months, 2T, 3T, 4T, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 years. Children's boutique stores nationwide and online at www.dondolo.com from November 2014 through October 2017.

WHY: The children's nightgowns and two-piece pajama sets fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 3,100.

FOR MORE: Call Dondolo at 800-659-5370 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, send email to recall@dondolo.com or visit www.dondolo.com and click on "Product Safety."

CHILDREN'S SLEEPWEAR

DETAILS: This recall involves Little Mass children's nightgowns and two-piece pajama sets. The sleepwear was sold in a variety of styles in sizes 7 through 14. Little Mass and style number T927S, T933, T935, T935S, T949, T952S or T953 are printed on a sewn-in side seam label.

WHY: The children's nightgowns and pajama sets fail to meet flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 2,300.

FOR MORE: Call Little Mass at 800-977-9086 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, send email to infolittlemass@gmail.com or teamlittlemass@gmail.com and visit www.littlemass.com and click on "Safety Recall Notice" at the top of the page.

OFF-HIGHWAY VEHICLES

DETAILS: Model year 2016 and 2017 Polaris General 2- and 4-seat side-by-side recreational off-highway vehicles. The vehicles were sold in black, blue, camouflage, orange, red, silver and white and have a cargo box on the back. "Polaris" is printed on the front grill, "GENERAL" is printed on the rear panel and "1000" is printed on the front panel. The VIN is printed on the left rear vehicle frame below the cargo box. They were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from December 2015 through September 2015.

WHY: The steering wheel shaft can shift and detach while in use, resulting in a loss of control and crash hazard.

INCIDENTS: Five reports of the steering shaft separating and one report of a broken hand injury.

HOW MANY: About 19,000.

FOR MORE: Call Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit www.polaris.com and click on "Off Road Safety Recalls" for at the bottom of the page. In addition, consumers can check vehicle identification numbers (VIN) on the "Product Safety Recalls" page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.

KID'S RAIN PONCHOS

DETAILS: Kids' waterproof hooded rain ponchos sold in clear, red and blue at Amazon.com and Wealers.com from May 2016 through July 2016. The lightweight ponchos were sold in packs of six and 12. A white nylon drawstring is attached at the neck of the 40 inches tall by 60 inches wide ponchos. "One size fits all" and "Made in China" are printed on the front of the packaging.

WHY: A drawstring in the poncho's hood poses a strangulation hazard to children. Drawstrings can become entangled or caught on playground slides, hand rails, school bus doors or other moving objects, posing a significant strangulation and/or entanglement hazard to children.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 1,300.

FOR MORE: Call JW Crawford at 844-222-2812 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday ET, send email to recall.jwcrawford@gmail.com or visit on the product distributor's website at www.wealers.com and click on "Recall" at the top of the page.